Campbell River RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

Officer expected to make a full recovery; had been conducting impaired driving investigation alone

A Campbell River RCMP officer is recovering after being attacked during an impaired driving investigation over the weekend. According to police, they received a report of an intoxicated male in his vehicle around 3 a.m. Sunday. An officer responded to the call alone and conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, it’s alledged that a 20-year-old man assaulted the police officer causing “potentially serious, but non-life-threatening injuries”. A “sustained battle” to restrain the man resulted and two members of the public helped the officer until more police officers arrived and were able to take the man into custody.

Jay Douglas, from Alberta, has been charged with assault of a police officer causing bodily harm and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court in Campbell River today.

“At this point in time we believe our officer will make a full recovery, but this is a disturbing reminder of the dangers our officers face on a daily basis while conducting routine investigations,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “The Campbell River RCMP would like to wish our officer a speedy recovery and thank the public for their assistance in this incident.”

