Campbell River Walmart stabbing suspect back in custody

RCMP say he was arrested for allegedly breaching a court order and release condtions

The man facing charges in the Dec. 7 Walmart stabbing incident is back in custody after being arrested for breaching a court order and undertaking conditions, Campbell River RCMP said.

“After the stabbing incident which occurred at Campbell River’s Walmart on Dec.7, 2021, where a security guard was stabbed and sent to hospital, the Campbell River RCMP recognize that there is significant public interest in the matter and are committed to keeping the public informed,” media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre said in statement issued Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Initial reports said a man attempted to leave the store with a shopping cart filled with unpaid-for items. However, over the course of the investigation it was determined that he had been previously asked to leave by security, and had returned to the store in a disguise.

A security guard told the man he still needed to leave, after which the suspect threatened the guard with a knife. That guard disengaged and the man walked away, RCMP say.

A second guard saw the man, and was also threatened and stabbed at least twice. Tyre said he is in serious, but stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Nathan Sprout was arrested on Dec. 7 in the early evening. Charges of aggravated assault, robbery, and three counts of assault with a weapon were sworn the following day.

While in custody five other charges were sworn against Sprout for two separate files that occurred in October 2021, including two counts of break-and-entering businesses in Campbell River.

Sprout was released by court on Dec. 10, on an undertaking with protective conditions.

Tyre said Sprout was again arrested on Dec. 11 for breaching court-ordered conditions and an arresting officer was assaulted during that process. As of Dec. 14, Sprout remains in custody with a next court date of Dec. 16.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help the Walmart security guards involved in the incident.

