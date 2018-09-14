A camper beside a house at the 3300-block of Luxton Road burned down to a pile of rubble after a cigarette butt caused the camper to catch fire. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Camper fire on Luxton Road a good reminder to properly dispose of smoking materials

Retired firefighter stops to help but couldn’t save camper

A camper fire was quickly extinguished at the 3300-block of Luxton Road Thursday evening.

Langford Fire Rescue responded to the call just after 4 p.m. when a camper caught fire on a property near Englewood Avenue.

Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said the owner of the camper thinks it started from a cigarette butt left inside the trailer, Aubrey noted it was a good reminder to properly discard of smoking materials.

“We’re lucky it wasn’t a couple weeks earlier, it could have potentially got into the grass and it could have been a problem,” Aubrey said.

A retired firefighter driving down the road saw the fire and pulled over to help the owner. They used a hose to extinguish the blaze. However, the camper burned to the ground.

