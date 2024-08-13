Scofflaw B.C. camper fined $1,150 after neighbours snuff banned fire

Category one campfires are currently banned in Southeast B.C

A camper was given at $1,150 fine after lighting a fire during wildfire season at Lake Koocanusa on Aug. 10

Elk Valley RCMP Sgt. Svend Nielsen said officers were patrolling at Lake Koocanusa on the weekend, when campers reported that someone had lit a wood-burning fire at their site, which goes against current fire restrictions in the Wildfire Act of British Columbia. A ban was issued for category one campfires in Southeast B.C on July 12, which is defined as a fire up to half a meter high and half a meter wide that is used for recreational or ceremonial purposes.

Nielsen said the campers had approached the fire maker and explained the current restrictions in B.C, but the person had brushed off their concerns, so they returned with their own fire extinguisher and put it out themselves.

An officer visited the site and issued a fine after they found evidence of the fire.

Police advise the public to report fires immediately to 250-425-6233 if they see one.