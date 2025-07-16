Campfire ban goes into effect this week on Vancouver Island

Ban will be in place starting at noon on July 17 in most areas of Coastal Fire Centre

The Coastal Fire Centre will put a campfire ban into effect this week.

The ban will be in place starting at noon on Thursday, July 17, noted a Coastal Fire Centre information bulletin issued Tuesday, July 15.

Campfires will be prohibited on Vancouver Island and throughout the Coastal Fire Centre region with the exception of Haida Gwaii and the portion of the Central Coast Regional District within the North Island Central Forest District.

Existing open fire prohibitions in the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction enacted May 30 will remain in place, and fireworks and burn barrels are restricted in most areas.

"Open fire is the largest cause of human-caused fires provincially," noted the information bulletin. "Human-caused wildfires are entirely preventable and may divert crucial resources from naturally occurring and/or existing wildfires. Prohibitions are a useful tool used to reduce the likelihood of more human-caused fires in anticipation of increased lightning-caused fires or during critical fire situations."

The campfire ban and previous burning bans will be in place until Oct. 31 or until the orders are rescinded.

To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone, or report via the B.C. Wildfire Service App.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions and other related advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.