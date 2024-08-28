Campfires OK in most of B.C. for long weekend; temperatures to rise again

267 wildfires burning across the province, 4 new starts in the last 24 hours

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma is reminding British Columbians to not let their guard down this long weekend as temperatures are expected to rise once again.

Ma said there are current 267 wildfires burning in the province, with four sparked in the last 24 hours, during an update on the wildfire and drought situation in B.C. on Wednesday (Aug. 28). She was joined by Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Minister Nathan Cullen.

There are also no longer any wildfires of note burning in the province.

She said the recent cool, wet weather is giving the BC Wildfire Service an opportunity to make significant gains on the wildfires, especially in the south.

Another sign, she said, that the province is approaching fall weather is that campfires in most of the province have been rescinded, meaning people can safely enjoy wildfires this Labour Day weekend. She added people should check if fire bans have been issued by local governments.

Ma said BC Wildfire Service takes several factors into account in determining when to rescind or expand campfire bans, including current and future forecasts, recent rains and cooler, wetter weather overnight.

But she added B.C. is "not out of the woods yet." Heading into the Labour Day long weekend, Ma said B.C. is expected to see an increase in temperatures, which will add to the fire risk.

"Even with the recent rain, we're experiencing the impacts of prolonged drought in some parts of British Columbia ... and there are parts of the province that remain at higher risk for human- and lightning-caused wildfire until the wildfire season is fully behind us."

Cullen, in providing an update on drought conditions in B.C., said the province started the year with the lowest snow pack on record. The province has seen more rain in the past couple of weeks, and as a result, there has been a "noticeable bump" in stream levels.

"While the rain has provided some welcome relief for some communities and watershed, many of those same communities are now heading into a week of warmer and drier weather. Vancouver Island and the Bulkley lakes and upper Fraser West regions remain at drought level five, the most severe drought level there is.

Cullen added more than half of the province's ecosystems and economies are being significantly impacted by drought even with the recent rainfall.