Camping reservations open for Golden Ears park

Vehicle access to the rest of the provincial park is expected, starting Monday, March 17

With storm repairs well underway, the provincial parks minister is telling people they will soon be able to start reserving campsites at Golden Ears Provincial Park.

"Golden Ears park is a natural treasure and the most popular park for camping in B.C.," said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks.

"We know it was difficult having most of the park closed this winter from the impacts of climate change. But, visitor safety is our top priority. As a minister responsible for B.C.'s beautiful parks, it was vital we prioritized repair work so families can return together to enjoy this beautiful park in the spring," she said.

At 7 a.m. next Wednesday, March 19, reservations will open for the three front-country campgrounds in Golden Ears park - at Gold Creek, Alouette and North Beach.

Campsites at Gold Creek can be booked for arrivals starting March 28, and campsites for Alouette and North Beach can be booked for arrivals starting April 16.

Reservations for all campgrounds will be released on a four-month rolling window. For example, on March 19, people will be able to reserve camping until July 19.

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy expressed gratitude to the BC Parks team working to restore the parkway.

"Our local businesses thrive thanks to the million-plus visitors we are fortunate to welcome each year. While you're here, we encourage you to explore all that Maple Ridge has to offer," he said.

The October 2024 floods caused significant damage to many areas of the park, including trails and several sections of the Golden Ears Parkway, which provides access to all three campgrounds.

In some sections, the shoulder and partial lanes were washed away. Viking Creek, for example, was substantially rerouted by a landslide, further impacting the parkway and causing significant washouts on trails.

If construction goes as planned, vehicle access is expected to be restored to the entire park by next Monday, March 17.

"Golden Ears park is cherished by the residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows," said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

"It's a destination that brings people together from across B.C. and beyond, and I'm thrilled that access to the park will soon be open for individuals and families to enjoy once again."

Golden Ears park is one of Maple Ridge's "most cherished natural treasures," said Amaka George-Shobo, tourism coordinator for Maple Ridge, noting it draws hundreds of thousands of regional visitors each year.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors back to explore stunning landscapes, camp with their families and experience our city that is truly bold by nature," George-Shobo said.

People will need to be prepared for traffic delays to access the northern portion of the park, including the campgrounds, as a small section of the road will still be restricted to single-lane-alternating traffic. The road is expected to be fully open by early May, said the parks ministry.

Golden Ears is one of B.C.'s largest parks and features three large campgrounds, along with an extensive system of hiking and horseback-riding trails. Several trails in the park remain closed or partially open due to storm damage.

People are encouraged to check the park website for updates on repairs, campground operating dates, and dates that can be reserved.

For more information about Golden Ears Park, people can visit: https://bcparks.ca/golden-ears-park/ and reservations can be made online at: https://camping.bcparks.ca/