A dragline works in coal pits in front of the SaskPower Shand Power Station on Tuesday, March 19, 2008 south of Estevan, Saskatchewan. Canadians use more energy per person than in any other of the world’s 20 biggest economies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Troy Fleece

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

A report card on global climate action says Canada’s plan to meet its greenhouse-gas emissions targets is among the worst in the G20.

Climate Transparency today is grading all the countries in the group of 20 with large economies on their climate performance and finds none of them has much to brag about.

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off meeting targets to cut emissions that are insufficient anyway.

The report says Canada is among the leaders in getting rid of coal power but is a laggard on a number of fronts, including energy use and emissions from cars and buildings.

Today’s report says Canada has four times the G20 average for emissions per person from transportation and has more than twice the average emissions from buildings.

The G20 nations account for 85 per cent of global economic activity and produce 80 per cent of all emissions, putting the onus almost entirely on them to reduce emissions to prevent catastrophic impacts of climate change.

READ MORE: ‘Your vehicle burns a lot of fuel:’ Victoria drivers wake up to angry notes

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25
Next story
Colwood house helps homeless veterans get back on their feet

Just Posted

Son of Second World War veteran returns to Norway to see site of rescue, repatriation

Six-man crew crash lands in Nazi occupied territory, only known instance of entire crew surviving

Open house seeks public input on proposed lease for piece of Victoria High property

Open house takes place at Vic High on Nov. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Colwood house helps homeless veterans get back on their feet

Cockrell House has helped more than 100 people since it was established in 2009

Colwood veteran recalls harrowing experience during Second World War

The 95 year old one of 32 survivors after German sub sinks warship

Legions help keep the memories alive

Legions offer many services for the community

VIDEO: Pups in the pool: West Shore rec centre’s Dog Swim a success

West Shore Parks and Recreation goes to the dogs Sunday night

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

This year exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Carbon monoxide poisoning incident brings dangers of the gas to light

Island community adult and child go to hospital for treatment

Zombie debt will haunt more Canadians as scourge of indebtedness rises: experts

Total debt per consumer has surged to $71,979 in the second quarter

Most Read