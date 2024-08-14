 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Canada calls U.S. softwood duty hike unfair and unwarranted

Fees jump from 8.05 per cent to 14.54 per cent in latest round in long-standing dispute
The Canadian Press
web1_20240814090840-531f38681769eb790672ebb23fe322b181ef9f01085aaa91d9b051c9ea293fc6
Logs are unloaded at Murray Brothers Lumber Company woodlot in Madawaska, Ont. on Tuesday April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.

Minister Mary Ng says the U.S. has significantly increased duties on softwood lumber from Canada, from 8.05 per cent to 14.54 per cent.

It’s the latest salvo in a bilateral back-and-forth that Ottawa has described as a drag on efforts to improve the cost and supply of housing.

Ng says the increase will harm consumers and producers on both sides of the border and called for a lasting resolution to this long-standing dispute.

The BC Lumber Trade Council says it couldn’t come at a worse time, exacerbating already challenging conditions.

President Kurt Niquidet says in a news release it will affect manufacturing operations, jobs and communities around the province.

READ ALSO: Departure of high-profile B.C. cabinet ministers normal: analyst