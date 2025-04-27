Canada Election 2025: Live Results

After 36 days of campaign promises, Canada’s 45th federal election, with polls closing at 7 p.m. PDT and ballots beginning to be counted across 343 ridings. Here are the results as they come in from Elections Canada.

From left: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May. Carney, who became prime minister on March 10, met with Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon March 23 to dissolve parliament and call the next federal election.