Canada Election 2025: Live Results

After 36 days of campaign promises, Canada’s 45th federal election, with polls closing at 7 p.m. PDT and ballots beginning to be counted across 343 ridings.
Here are the results as they come in from Elections Canada.
After 36 days of campaign promises, Canada’s 45th federal election, with polls closing at 7 p.m. PDT and ballots beginning to be counted across 343 ridings.
Here are the results as they come in from Elections Canada.
Breaking News You Need To Know
Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.
Dialogue and debate are integral to a free society and we welcome and encourage you to share your views on the issues of the day. We ask that you be respectful of others and their points of view, refrain from personal attacks and stay on topic. To learn about our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines.