Canada hits Venezuelan government with more sanctions

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced sanctions against 43 high-ranking Venezuelan officials

Canada is imposing more sanctions on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who it blames for the country’s deteriorating political and economic situation.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced sanctions against 43 high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including regional governors, and said they were implicated in the undermining of democratic institutions.

READ MORE: Venezuela seeks UN support against ‘military aggression’

Canada had already sanctioned 70 other people linked to Maduro’s government.

The sanctions include asset freezes and ban Canadians from any financial dealings with targeted individuals.

Canada, the United States and about 50 other countries support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who says he is the interim president and that Maduro must resign. Maduro says he is the target of a coup plot by the U.S., which has also imposed oil and other sanctions on Venezuelan entities and individuals.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive
Next story
US measles count up to 555, with most new cases in New York

Just Posted

BREAKING: Possible measles exposure at Vic West school

Island Health confirms potential exposure, in process of contacting parents

Emergency preparedness weeks comes with reminders on tsunami protocol

As part of emergency preparedness week, residents are being asked to keep local resources

WATCH: Two cannabis dispensaries legally open in Victoria

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original Farm opened up on Monday

Kayaker rescued in rough seas off of Sooke

Victim was treated by local mariners before emergency services arrived

Saanich society and public in food fight over fiddleheads

Not all members of the public agree with appeal against harvesting the fern

VIDEO: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

Most Read