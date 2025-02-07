Canada invests $72M into satellite wildfire monitoring technology

WildFireSat will consist of seven satellites that will enter orbit in 2029

Canada is investing $72 million on a novel satellite constellation that will monitor active forest fires across the country.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault made the announcement today at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters south of Montreal.

He says the money will go to Ontario-based Spire Global Canada, which will develop the satellite constellation called WildFireSat.

WildFireSat will consist of seven satellites that will enter orbit in 2029 to collect daily data on active forest fires.

Infrared sensors will be installed on the satellites to produce thermal imaging allowing officials to assess the intensity of the fires, track their progress and determine which ones are the most dangerous.

The space agency says the WildFireSat mission is the first program developed by a country to monitor wildfires from space.