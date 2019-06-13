Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Canada’s parliamentary budget watchdog says a higher price on carbon will be needed if Canada is to meet its Paris Agreement targets for greenhouse-gas emissions.

A Parliamentary Budget Office report today says an extra price on carbon will be needed past 2023 to meet Canada’s targets, starting at $6 a tonne and rising to $52 by 2030.

Combined with the current federal fuel charge, that would add up to $102 per tonne.

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030, but the target is 513 megatonnes — a gap of 79 megatonnes.

The PBO estimated an additional price on carbon after 2023 would cut emissions more and at a lower cost to the economy than the current fuel charge.

The office notes that the estimates were made based on existing policies, and Environment and Climate Change Canada has said the effects of some new clean technologies have not yet been modelled.

ALSO READ: ‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

ALSO READ: Bank of Canada identifies climate change as important economic weak spot

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crystal Pool should serve city’s most vulnerable: North Park Neighbourhood Association

Just Posted

Greater Victoria man shares the secrets behind a portrait of a Canadian Bride

The portrait was painted by a famed Belgian artist immediately after the Second World War

Oak Bay student takes aim at national contest with project on Jimmy Chicken

Heritage project tells story of First Nations man who lived on Mary Tod Island

New ‘Rocks ready to roll this weekend at The Q Centre

Shamrocks host the New Westminster Salmonbellies

Saanich woman uses Internet to fight climate of fear and powerlessness

Leslie Miller-Brooks hopes co2reductionplan.org will spur others into voluntary action

Crystal Pool should serve city’s most vulnerable: North Park Neighbourhood Association

Victoria City Council looking at locations for pool at Thursday meeting

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

UPDATE: Family escapes injury in structure fire west of Port Alberni

Firefighters rescue family’s dog from fire on Tseshaht First Nation land

Don’t call me cutie pie, and I’m not on blood thinners

The problem with ageism

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Most Read