Canada-only Saturday playlists coming to multiple radio stations Saturday

Corus radio stations across the country pledged to only play Canadian artists amid tariff tensions

Radio stations across several parts of the country will set their tune to Canada this weekend as tensions mount with the U.S. over tariffs.

Corus Entertainment says nearly two dozen of its rock and pop stations will “show their solidarity and support of the country” on Saturday by exclusively spinning playlists of popular Canadian artists.

The company highlighted Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, Celine Dion, the Tragically Hip and the Beaches as some of the acts they intend to feature.

The single-day program rolls out on about two dozen Corus’ FM stations, including Edmonton’s Chuck 92.5, Ottawa’s Jump 106.9 and Winnipeg’s Power 97.

Canadian talent will also play on Toronto and Calgary’s alt-rock Edge stations and Vancouver’s CFOX, as well as numerous Fresh radio stations across Ontario.

The programming comes ahead of expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump will slap a 25 per cent tariff on most Canadian goods starting on Tuesday.

Commercial radio stations are already required to play at least 35 per cent of qualifying Canadian music each week, as per rules by the broadcast regulator.

A representative for Corus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.