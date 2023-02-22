Canada Post called out for blocking this Victoria-area bike lane

Cyclists say this kind of thing puts them at risk every day

Canada Post vehicle was blocking the bike lane on Admirals Road in Esquimalt. (Screenshot from Twitter)

If there’s something people like to argue about in Victoria it’s bike lanes.

The issue of active transportation infrastructure incites passion in people who walk and anger in drivers who think things such as bike lanes make their lives miserable.

Anger is something that many cyclists felt when a Victoria-area cyclist tweeted video of a bike lane being blocked – by a Canada Post vehicle.

As the video posted in this story shows, a Canada Post vehicle was blocking the bike lane on Admirals Road in Esquimalt. Many cyclists have expressed concerns about commercial vehicles, and private vehicles, parking in these lanes just to save a little time.

“I don’t love it,” tweeted the @JohnsonStBRDG account. “I really, really don’t. Especially not going up a hill on a busy road.”

As the cyclist reached the Canada Post vehicle, they did a shoulder check and had to pull slightly into the lane of traffic.

Other cyclists tweeted in response, saying this kind of behaviour – blocking bike lanes – puts them in danger.

“This is how cyclists get killed,” @BikeChilliwack tweeted.

