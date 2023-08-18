Canada Post suspending deliveries in parts of NWT hit with wildfires

Some regions under red alert are Yellowknife, Hay River, Fort Resolution, Ulukhaktok, and Fort Smith

Wildfires and evacuation orders are affecting mail and parcel delivery in some regions of Northwest Territories.

Canada Post has issued a red alert for parts of the region, currently in effect for: Fort Resolution, Fort Smith and Hay River, Yellowknife, Ulukhaktok, which means that delivery will be suspended.

A yellow delivery alert means that Canada Post will try to deliver but there may be delays. Parcels and deliveries being sent to the affected areas are currently being held in Edmonton until further notice.

In a release, Canada Post stated that it is assessing every situation and continues to put security measures in place.

The postal service made clear that while it is trying to best serve residents of the affected communities, the safety of its employees is the top priority. It will continue to try and keep members of these communities connected in these trying times.

More information and updates will be posted on Canada Post’s closures and service interruptions webpage.

People that have questions or concerns can contact Canada Post’s customer service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by calling 1-866-607-6301 (or 1-800-267-2797).