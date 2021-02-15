Canada Post warns of delayed service in Sooke due to heavy snow

Eastern and middle parts of Vancouver Island are expected to get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow

Canada Post says that service will be delayed in Sooke due to heavy snowfall.

In an alert issued Monday (Feb. 15), Canada Post said that mail carriers would not be working in Cobble Hill, Duncan, Mill Bay, Shawnigan Lake, Chemainus and Pender Island. The postal service also said there would be delays for mail delivery in Campbell River, Courtenay, Ganges, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni and Sooke.

The eastern and middle parts of Vancouver Island are expected to get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow Monday.

READ MORE: 2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada Post