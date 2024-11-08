Canada Student Loan Forgiveness program excludes occupational therapists

The exclusion will harm rural and remote communities

A young occupational therapist just beginning her career in Terrace says it's unfair her profession isn't included in a federal student loan forgiveness program.

Aya Anholt, an occupational therapist with Northern Health based in Terrace, said their exclusion negatively impacts Terrace and rural communities. She has been vocal on this issue, writing a letter to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, advocating for their inclusion.

"We're a key part of addressing Canada's mental health and toxic drug crisis, which has a disproportionate impact on rural and remote indigenous communities," said Anholt.

“OTs fill many gaps as providers of primary care,” said Irving Gold, CEO of the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists.

Occupational therapy encompasses a wide variety of practices including, "health promotion and mental health wellness, to chronic disease management, lifestyle interventions, and recommending adaptive equipment," said Gold.

The practice empowers individuals with injuries and medical or mental health conditions to regain or develop the skills needed to perform daily tasks and engage in their lives as independently as possible.

“The need for occupational therapy will only increase with an aging population and a rise of chronic and complex conditions,” he said.

According to CAOT, the cost of tuition for a two-year occupational therapy Master's program in Canada (excluding Quebec) ranges from 21,000-29,000 dollars. This figure does not include living costs, possible undergraduate debt, and the costs associated with fieldwork placements.

“Student debt is a huge issue," said Gold. "The cost of living is skyrocketing for everyone, and this will undoubtedly have an impact on those considering a career path. The costs associated with debt forgiveness pales in comparison to the contributions OTs can, and do make."

OT students and their families have shared with the CAOT some of the struggles they face.

“They are facing significant economic barriers that keep them from working in under-served rural or remote communities since they are burdened by the financial pressure to repay their student loans,” said Gold.

“I think sometimes we get forgotten because we're a smaller profession,” said Anholt. “We only have one occupational therapy program in B.C., out of Vancouver at UBC. The profession sometimes doesn't have as far of a reach and sometimes gets forgotten at a policy level."

Anholt believes another possible factor in their exclusion is that there is such a wide grasp of what they do and the settings they are in.

“I think it could be hard for people to understand our role,” she said.

Following the release of the federal budget this summer, CAOT engaged in grassroots advocacy efforts to target MPs in rural ridings to lobby for OTs being included in the program. One of these MPs was Taylor Bachrach, the MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Bachrach, along with Peter Julian, NDP House Leader, co-wrote a letter to the Honourable Randy Boissonannault, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages on Aug. 8, advocating for their inclusion.

“It is perplexing that the important contributions of occupational therapists seem to have been overlooked,” they wrote. “At a time when many rural communities are struggling with health care worker shortages, incentives like loan forgiveness can make a real difference.”

Minister Boissonnault wrote back, “While occupational therapists were not included in Budget 2024, the Government of Canada recognizes the important role they play in rural and remote communities. The points you raised in your letter will certainly be taken into consideration.”

Bachrach also questioned this oversight in parliament on Nov. 1.

OTs are especially needed in these communities. For example, Terrace, B.C. — one of the communities that Anholt serves — only has five occupational therapists to serve the 12,000 people living here, one of whom solely works with children.

"OTs are an untapped resource within Canada's healthcare sector, representing one of the most efficient and practical solutions to alleviate strain on our already overwhelmed and under-resourced healthcare system,” Gold stated.

They make preventative and proactive health recommendations that save money on every level of the healthcare system, shared Anholt.

"OTs can fill gaps in towns that may be relying on a single physician for the region by offering aging in place, mental health, and substance use support in homes and communities, which can help someone avoid needing to seek acute/crisis care in our overburdened hospitals," said Gold.

"OTs can also help solve transportation issues that are common in these communities, whether it’s saving significant air ambulance costs by ensuring access to small planes that can accommodate wheelchairs when travelling for care, or providing unique vehicle accommodations, such as truck, quad, and snowmobile, and recommendations for equipment specifically suited for the terrain," he said.

"The inclusion of OTs in this program would help incentivize and attract new and recent graduates of occupational therapy to come to under-serviced areas like Terrace and other rural communities across Canada," she said.

The federal government announced this summer that the Canada Student Loan Forgiveness program, or CSFA, would be expanded to more health care and social services professionals working in rural and remote communities.

These professions included: early childhood educators, dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, midwives, teachers, social workers, psychologists, personal support workers and physiotherapists.