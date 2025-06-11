Canada’s biggest off-grid solar project coming to B.C.’s Chilcotin region

Ulkatcho First Nation project near Anahim Lake expected to reduce diesel use by 64 per cent

The Ulkatcho Energy Corporation (UEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 11 as construction begins on the Anahim Lake Solar Project.

Located at the western edge of B.C.’s Chilcotin, Ulkatcho First Nation will soon access solar generated power from Canada’s largest off-grid solar project, expected to complete construction in October 2025.

100 per cent owned by UEC, a member of the nation’s Ulkatcho Group of Companies (UGoC), the project is expected to reduce the use of diesel in the remote community by 64 per cent, about 1.1 million litres per year, and to significantly reduce carbon emissions in the region.

“This solar project in Anahim Lake marks a new path for the Ulkatcho First Nation, creating significant lasting environmental and economic benefits,” said Stephen James, CEO of the UGoC. “We look forward to the future opportunities that this project will help create – and value the strong partnerships that we have developed with both the public and private sectors in this process.”

UEC will be transforming the lands of an old sawmill site to construct the solar plant, which will include new access roads, a control and monitoring facility, site fire management, signage and security.

“We are giving our people a cleaner environment and preserving our lands through reducing green-house gas emissions on our Traditional Territory,” said Chief Charlie Williams in a June 11 press release about the ceremony, adding the project would have a positive impact on the community.

“The Ulkatcho First Nation is proud to be a leader in the future of green energy in British Columbia.”

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson said the project marks a major step forward in emission reduction.

“This is what bold, community-led action looks like. The Anahim Lake Solar Project — now Canada’s largest off-grid solar initiative — marks a major step forward in reducing emissions, strengthening local economies and advancing economic reconciliation. With construction now underway, we’re proving that Canada has what it takes to lead in the global clean energy transition — and that we’re doing it in partnership with Indigenous Peoples," Hodgson noted in a government news release.

Once construction is complete, BC Hydro will purchase the energy produced by the plant and integrate it into its microgrid for the community to access. This is a first of its kind initiative in B.C., made possible by the signing of an April 2024 Community Electricity Purchase Agreement (CEPA) between UEC and BC Hydro.

“Our collaboration with Ulkatcho Energy Corporation not only sets the foundation for future partnerships with First Nations across the province but also underscores BC Hydro’s commitment to supporting Indigenous-led clean energy initiatives – ensuring reliable, sustainable power for generations to come," said Chris O’Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro.

In an April 2024 news release following the signing of CEPA, the Government of Canada said scientific studies and a business case determined solar power was the best solution for the community as it transitions to clean energy. At the time, a total of $15,841,000 was to be invested into the project by federal and provincial governments.

The Anahim Lake Solar Project is being supported through a blend of funding from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, the Natural Resource Canada’s Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program, the Community Opportunity Readiness Program, the CleanBC Communities Fund, the New Relationship Trust through the Community Energy Diesel Reduction and BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative programs and through contributions by the UGoC and Ulkatcho First Nation.