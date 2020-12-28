More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Canada has surpassed 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19.
The grim milestone was reached with the reporting of 37 new deaths in Quebec. That province has recorded by far the most fatalities due to COVID-19, with 8,023 deaths. The second highest death toll is in Ontario with 4,342 fatalities.
A total of 15,001 Canadians have now died from COVID-19. B.C. has had a total of 808 deaths so far, with many of those coming in the second wave this past fall and winter. Alberta is at 890 deaths.
More coming.
The Canadian Press