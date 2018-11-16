Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at the United Nations, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

That’s the conclusion of the UN’s special rapporteur on the right to health, Dainius Puras. He wrapped an 11-day visit to Canada Friday.

He says most Canadians enjoy a good standard of care but barriers remain for Indigenous peoples, the poor, undocumented migrants and other vulnerable groups.

Puras says Canada has yet to fully embrace the notion that health care is a human right, despite signing onto international declarations on the subject.

Puras also says Canada should stop providing foreign aid to countries with mental health systems that rely on over-medication and coercion.

A summary of Puras’ findings was contained in news release issued Friday; his full report is due in June.

Related: Concerns about integrity of public health-care system prompt audits in B.C.

Related: Exploring the path to healing rural health care in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police still investigating possible child abduction in Langford
Next story
Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked

Just Posted

Colwood mayor pitches ferry as commuter alternative

Mayor Rob Martin says different modes of transportation need to be considered

Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked

Darwin Duane Dorozan had several parole infractions that found him ‘unmanageable’

Victoria residents and businesses could see a jump in property taxes

A change in health premium coverage could prompt an increase in taxes for 2019

Bouquet sales support big dreams in Greater Victoria

Country Grocer features holiday bouquets for Help Fill a Dream

Emerald Gloves boxing brings fights to Langford

Langford’s Matt Daniels dropped weight for debut

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 16 to 18

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Doctor’s note shouldn’t be required to prove you’re sick: poll

70% of Canadians oppose allowing employers to make you get a sick note

Port Alberni convenience store robbed

Police still searching for suspect

German-born B.C. man warns against a ‘yes’ vote on proportional representation

Agassiz realtor Freddy Marks says PR in his home country shows party elites can never be voted out

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

Most Read