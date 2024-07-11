Canada’s largest marine protected area confirmed off the B.C. Coast

133,000 square-kilometre territory protects 47 seamounts and all of Canada’s hydrothermal ocean vents

First Nations along British Columbia’s coast have announced with the Canadian government the designation of the country’s largest marine protected area.

A statement from Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the ecologically unique ocean area is located about 150 kilometres off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The area spanning more than 133,000 square kilometres stretches from the U.S. territorial boundary to approximately the mid-point between Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii.

It covers “extraordinary seafloor features,” including more than 47 underwater mountains, known as seamounts, and all of the confirmed hydrothermal vents in Canada. The department says the deep-sea vents are “biological hotpots” that support rare and unique species that are both “remarkable and culturally important.”

The new designation makes it the largest marine protected area to be recognized under Canada’s Oceans Act in partnership with the Council of the Haida Nation, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, Pacheedaht First Nation and Quatsino First Nation.

Fisheries and Oceans says the area was first identified for protection in May 2017, leading to measures preventing bottom-contact fishing activities.

In 2023, the First Nations and the Canadian government signed a memorandum of understanding on how to collaboratively manage the new protected area.

The name of the area, Tang.Gwan — hacxwiqak — Tsigis, consists of a Haida word meaning deep ocean, a Pacheedaht word meaning deepest part of the ocean and a Quatsino word referring to a monster of the deep, the department says.

“Today we are taking a giant step forward in protecting Canada’s oceans,” Fisheries and Oceans Minister Diane Lebouthillier wrote in a statement Thursday.

“The designation of this MPA brings us halfway to our goal of conserving 30 percent of our oceans by 2030.”

