 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Canada’s population growing faster than any time in the past 65 years

2023 population growth of 3.2% was the highest recorded since 1957
The Canadian Press
web1_20240327090312-b372320eee82ddb08dc96347ea80563fc693aff5e8cc2a3cbd58d6bc11b7f74c
Statistics Canada says the country posted its highest annual population growth rate in more than six decades last year. People walk along the boardwalk in Toronto’s east end on Sunday, April 4 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Statistics Canada says the country posted its highest annual population growth rate in more than six decades last year.

The agency says the population grew 3.2 per cent, its fastest pace since 1957 when it grew 3.3 per cent.

The increase brought the population to 40,769,890on Jan. 1, 2024.

The total was up by 1,271,872 people compared with the start of 2023.

Statistics Canada says most of the growth was due to temporary immigration last year.

Without temporary immigration, it says Canada’s population growth rate would have been 1.2 per cent.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s population could reach almost 8 million by 2046: StatsBC

READ ALSO: Canada was warned 2 years ago immigration could pump up housing costs