Canadawide warrant issued for former West Shore resident Gregory Brotherston

Crime Stoppers took to Facebook Nov. 15 to seek out a face familiar in Greater Victoria.

Gregory Brotherston is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breaching federal parole.

The son of the former Highlands councillor, Brotherston was most recently arrested while wanted on a Canadawide warrant in April. At that time, Brotherston was wanted due to his statutory release being suspended while serving a three-year federal sentence for assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering. The sentence stemmed from a Sooke home invasion.

In 2012, Brotherston pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in jail for his role in the death of Colwood resident Richard Green. Green died days after being hit by Brotherson outside a Colwood pub while he was trying to intervene in a domestic disturbance between Brotherston and a woman.

The judge at that time referred to Brotherston’s “record for violence” which included break and enter and assault causing bodily harm.

Crime Stoppers Greater Victoria asks anyone with information to call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca. Tips can be anonymous.

