The Canadian accent has been ranked 13th sexiest in the world according to a new survey by Big 7 Travel. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

There’s something to be said for Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in Blood Diamond, with an even hotter South African accent — can you see this reporter’s bias coming out — but how does the Canadian accent hold up?

Big 7 Travel just released the Top 50 Sexiest Accents in the World, after polling 1.5 million readers from 60 different countries around the world, and not surprisingly the South African accent comes in at number two, just after the Kiwi accent.

READ ALSO: Women in Canadian Armed Force get wardrobe update

Unfortunately the Canadian accent didn’t even crack the top 10, but with contenders like Italian, Spanish and French it’s easy to see why we were bumped to 13th place.

“Not to be mistaken for American, Canadians speak with subtle vowels and lots of ‘eh’,” states the list.

We can now add our accents to the list of Canadian claims to fame with maple syrup and igloos. This might even be your next pickup line while abroad — or even if the line fails, you’ll have the accent to fall back on. Not to mention, our southern neighbours didn’t even make the list — sorry guys.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Victoria’s weekly speakeasy offers prohibition-era fun

Here’s who else made the top 15:

1. Kiwi (New Zealand)

2. South African

3. Irish

4. Italian

5. Australian

6. Scottish

7. French

8. Spanish

9. Southern United States

10. Brazilian Portuguese

11. Czech

12. Queen’s English

13. Canadian

14. Hungarian

15. Ukrainian


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay
Next story
Saanich Cycling Festival rides into town Sunday

Just Posted

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm remembers its stolen baby goat

Archer was stolen in 2003, but many still remember him

Saanich Cycling Festival rides into town Sunday

Event celebrates all things cycling with the Kid Run as a major highlight

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Province and survivors remember the Holocaust on Yom Ha’Shoah

Ceremony held at B.C. Legislature

VIDEO: Saanich hotel robbery caught on camera

Masked suspects restrained lone hotel employee

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Most Read