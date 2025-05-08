BC Wildfire responds with air support to blaze south of Osoyoos border

The fire was first reported at 1:55 p.m. and has remained active through the afternoon

The BC Wildfire Service has dispatched air resources to a wildfire about 18 kilometres south of Osoyoos, across the U.S. border.

The Wannacut Wildfire is located southwest of Oroville next to Wannacut Lake and was last estimated at about 100 acres or 40.5 hectares in size.

The smoke from the fire is highly visible and could be smelled in the air as far away as Penticton.

The Town of Osoyoos, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band have all issued notices that they are monitoring the situation and that no action currently needs to be taken by residents.

The blaze was reported at 1:55 p.m. according to the U.S.'s National Wildfire Coordinating Group map entry on the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been from human activity.

According to an advisory by Okanogan County, the fire is wind-driven and at 4 p.m. was moving towards the north-east.