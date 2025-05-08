 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

BC Wildfire responds with air support to blaze south of Osoyoos border

The fire was first reported at 1:55 p.m. and has remained active through the afternoon
Brennan Phillips
Brennan Phillips
496126226_704596712142205_4543092874116265773_n
A wildfire is currently burning near Wannacut Lake in Washington State, sending smoke across the U.S.-Canada Border. BC Wildfire Service is assisting with air resources. Washington State Fire Wire / Facebook

The BC Wildfire Service has dispatched air resources to a wildfire about 18 kilometres south of Osoyoos, across the U.S. border. 

The Wannacut Wildfire is located southwest of Oroville next to Wannacut Lake and was last estimated at about 100 acres or 40.5 hectares in size. 

The smoke from the fire is highly visible and could be smelled in the air as far away as Penticton. 

The Town of Osoyoos, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band have all issued notices that they are monitoring the situation and that no action currently needs to be taken by residents. 

The blaze was reported at 1:55 p.m. according to the U.S.'s National Wildfire Coordinating Group map entry on the fire. 

The cause of the fire is believed to have been from human activity. 

According to an advisory by Okanogan County, the fire is wind-driven and at 4 p.m. was moving towards the north-east.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Brennan Phillips

About the Author: Brennan Phillips

Brennan was raised in the Okanagan and is thankful every day that he gets to live and work in one of the most beautiful places in Canada.
Read more

More News

Trial underway on terrorism charges in 2023 B.C. bus stabbing
Trial underway on terrorism charges in 2023 B.C. bus stabbing
Planned burn to combat 2023 B.C. wildfire put firefighters at risk: WorkSafeBC
Planned burn to combat 2023 B.C. wildfire put firefighters at risk: WorkSafeBC
Large open fires banned in northwest B.C. due to wildfire risk
Large open fires banned in northwest B.C. due to wildfire risk