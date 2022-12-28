Staff work at a Canadian Armed Forces recruitment centre in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Canadian Armed Forces says it has received more than 2,400 applications from permanent residents interested in joining the military since the beginning of November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Staff work at a Canadian Armed Forces recruitment centre in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Canadian Armed Forces says it has received more than 2,400 applications from permanent residents interested in joining the military since the beginning of November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers

The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.

Lt.-Gen. Joe Paul says the squeeze is forcing the Army to take a closer look at some long-established assumptions and ways of doing things to see where it can be more efficient.

Commanders across the whole of the Canadian Armed Forces have been sounding the alarm about a personnel crisis that has left thousands of positions vacant.

Paul says the Army shrunk by 1,200 soldiers last year — and possibly another 800 this year due to recruiting and retention challenges.

At the same time, troops are dealing with more calls for assistance in response to natural disasters here at home, while also gearing up to expand Canada’s presence in Latvia.

There are already hundreds of Canadian soldiers working with a NATO battlegroup there, and Paul says the Army will respond as the military alliance moves to grow the force next year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canadian Armed Forces

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. sets age limits to boost safety for young workers in hazardous jobs
Next story
1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Calgary

Just Posted

This house in the 7200-block of Norman Lane in Central Saanich near the Brentwood Bay ferry terminal suffered extensive damage Wednesday morning. (Kenn Mount/Central Saanich Fire Department)
House near Brentwood Bay ferry still ‘standing’ despite extensive damage: fire chief

Residential curbside waste collection was cancelled in Victoria on Dec. 20 and 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Seriously?!’ Victoria residents furious about waste collection cancellations

Oak Bay birders counted 90 species – a new record high in the more than 50-year history of the count – on Dec. 17 including a townsend’s solitaire (Photo by Geoffrey Newell)
Oak Bay birders break 50-year-old record in species count

May May, aboard the Brentwood Bay rescue boat, is reunited with her owner after six days in the wild. (RCMSAR 31 Brentwood Bay/Facebook)
Dog reunited with family on Christmas Eve after 6 days missing on Saanich Peninsula