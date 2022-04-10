Canadian Blood Services puts out call for donations in Greater Victoria

Canadian Blood Services is asking Greater Victoria residents to make life-saving donations ahead of the Easter long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canadian Blood Services is encouraging Greater Victoria residents to celebrate Easter by donating life-saving blood and plasma.

With pandemic health restrictions continuing to ease across the country, more and more people are expected to travel over the holidays, making it more difficult for people to find time to donate, but the organization stressed the need never goes away.

While donations may only be made by appointment at this time, same-day appointments may be available. Some pandemic-related restrictions remain on who may donate, including those who have visited the United States within 14 days of their donation appointment.

CBS is also encouraging those aged 17 to 35 to consider registering to be a stem cell donor through its stem cell registry.

As of Friday (April 8), appointments were still available for a special donation event Monday, April 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at Colwood Church, 2250 Sooke Rd., as well as various days and times at Canadian Blood Services’ fixed donation site at 3449 Saanich Rd.

Appointment bookings are being taken for the Saanich Road site on April 12, 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; April 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be booked online at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood app, or by phone at 1-888-236-6283.

