Canadian Coast Guard opens new search and rescue station in Victoria

The station is one of four that will help monitor the Strait of Juan de Fuca

The Canadian Coast Guard has opened a new search and rescue station in Victoria, at their James Bay location on Huron Street.

After conducting studies on how to best improve marine search and rescue across Canada, the eastern and central parts of the Strait of Juan de Fuca were identified as areas that need more attention. The Coast Guard is opening four new stations around the Strait as a part of the federal government’s $1.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan. The other three will be located in Port Renfrew, Hartley Bay and Nootka Sound.

Terry Beach, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, was in Victoria on Friday to make the announcement.

“[This] search and rescue station will be of immediate benefit to mariners in the Victoria area,” he said. “It will enhance the Coast Guard’s ability to respond to marine incidents of all kinds, including search and rescue and environmental response.”

The Coast Guard also plans to deploy two new search and rescue lifeboats in B.C. in 2019; the CCGS McIntyre Bay will be stationed at Prince Rupert, while the CCGS Pachena Bay will serve the Port Hardy area. Both vessels will operate up to 11 nautical miles from shore.

