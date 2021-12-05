The Canadian junior women’s field hockey team got stuck in South Africa as Omicron-related travel restrictions went into effect. (Field Hockey Canada)

The Canadian junior women’s field hockey team got stuck in South Africa as Omicron-related travel restrictions went into effect. (Field Hockey Canada)

Canadian field hockey team gets travel exemption to leave South Africa

Canada’s junior women’s field hockey team was in South Africa for their age group’s World Cup

Field Hockey Canada says it has received an exemption from the federal government to help bring its junior women’s team home from South Africa.

The team got stuck in Potchefstroom, about 120 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg, because of shifting COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The athletes and staff booked a flight out of Johannesburg on Dec. 8, transiting through Germany. But Field Hockey Canada said the team was being barred from boarding in South Africa because of Canada’s requirement that they have a negative PCR test in a third country.

The national organizing body now says on its website that “Transport Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada have agreed to grant a time-limited waiver for the third country PCR test for some flights from South Africa to facilitate the return of Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents.”

It says the exemption will require a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the scheduled final departure flight to Canada issued by an accredited lab in South Africa.

Canada’s junior women’s field hockey team was in South Africa for their age group’s World Cup.

The Junior World Cup was scheduled for Dec. 5-17, but the tournament cancelled last Thursday. Because of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, most commercial flights in and out of South Africa were suspended, leaving the players and staff without immediate travel home.

The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Snowfall warning issued for all of Vancouver Island
Next story
Polytechnique anniversary comes as Quebec mourns spate of domestic violence killings

Just Posted

The Saanich Adult Education Centre operating out of the LAU, WELNEW Tribal School on West Saanich Road offers a variety of upgrading and post-secondary preparation programs for Indigenous learners age 15 and over. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Adult Education Centre to receive $400,000 boost for Indigenous learning

Capital Regional District information shows 26 per cent of Oak Bay residents live in multi-unit buildings, which may not provide access to private electric vehicle chargers, one reason the CRD plans to focus on development of public EV infrastructure in the region. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay OK’s levy for CRD to help combat effects of climate change

Ariella Falkowski with Lohbrunner Community Farm helps a customer pick out some locally grown produce during a previous season of the Goldstream Farmers Market. While still not up to pre-pandemic levels, organizers said the 2021 season exceeded their expectations, with an average of 500 people attending every Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Goldstream Farmers Market season exceeds expectations

Alessandro Hojabrpour (centre) and Terran Campbell (right) have been nominated for Under-21 Player of the Year and Player of the Year respectively. (Courtesy Pacific FC)
PFC coach, two players nominated for end of season awards ahead of final