Items seized by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service on July 12, 2019, in connection to charges laid against Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander. Pictured: 1450 grams of vegetative cannabis; three cans of compressed butane; a propane canister; vacuum chamber attached to a vacuum pump; one baking dish; 2 grams of Psylocybin (Magic Mushrooms); and cannabis solid concentrate. (CFNIS handout)

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces at the base in Comox is facing two drug-related charges for allegedly possessing magic mushrooms and cannabis.

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, a member of the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, has been charged with one count of production of cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act and one count of possession of an illegal substance, the Department of National Defence said in a news release Friday.

An investigation into the alleged possession began on July 12 when the forces’ internal investigations service was executing a search warrant related to another investigation at Alexander’s home.

Psylocybin, or magic mushrooms, as well as cannabis solid concentrate and other equipment was seized, the department said.

The charges are now being dealt with within the military justice system. Alexander could face court martial.”

ALSO READ: 442 Squadron change of command at 19 Wing Comox

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report
Next story
Sidney’s queen’s portrait announcement expected before Christmas

Just Posted

Six-storey, 102-unit residential complex proposed for main Esquimalt intersection

Praxis Architects Inc. wants to see the development at Lampson Road and Esquimalt Street

British Columbians pay more for goods and services than most other Canadians

Year-to-year inflation rate up 2.2 per cent in October second-highest rate in Canada

Grumpy Taxpayer$ invite the public to its 2019 annual general meeting

CRD chair Colin Plant serves as guest speaker at Nov. 27 meeting

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

Sidney’s queen’s portrait announcement expected before Christmas

Return awaits completion of town crest, First Nations artwork

VIDEO: Festival of Trees back at the Bay Centre to support BC Children’s Hospital

Visitors can donate to vote for their favourite tree

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Eagles congregate around Salish Sea for one last feast before period of famine

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society preparing to receive birds in need of care

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

Most Read