Yann Lacoste, chair of the British Columbia Francophone Youth Council, speaks at the press conference on the lawn of Oak Bay municipal hall Monday. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Canadian Francophone Games come to West Coast in 2020

Oak Bay, Victoria, Esquimalt, and Saanich host youth Games featuring art, leadership, sports

The Canadian Francophone Games come to Oak Bay, Victoria, Esquimalt, and Saanich in 2020.

“We are very pleased that Oak Bay has been chosen to be an integral participant in the 2020 Canadian Francophone Games. We look forward to greeting and hosting delegates from across this great country of ours,” said Mayor Nils Jensen.

The Games will bring the largest gathering of Canadian French-speaking young people in Victoria in 2020, the committee announced at a press conference on the lawn of Oak Bay municipal hall Monday (June 4).

More than 1,000 young people from every Canadian province and territory will participate in the Francophone Games featuring more than 70 events in 13 disciplines in art, leadership and sports.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Willows Park, and Oak Bay High will be the site of the arts, leadership and some of the sports competitions.

Approximately 1,200 athletes will stay at Oak Bay High, École Willows, and Monterey Middle School for six nights.

“We are thrilled with the support and enthusiasm that’s building for the 2020 Canadian Francophone Games. We are excited to celebrate these Games for the first time in British Columbia and provide French-speaking Canadian youth with a truly unique West Coast experience in 2020,” said Marie-Pierre Lavoie, chair of the Victoria 2020 Canadian Francophone Games Organizing Committee.

The local organizing committee is looking for more than 500 volunteers to help stage the Games. If you are interested in being involved email info@jeuxfc.ca.

 

Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen (left); Marie-Pierre Lavoie, chair of the Victoria 2020 Canadian Francophone Games Organizing Committee; Justin Johnson, chair of the French-Canadian Youth Federation; Yann Lacoste, chair of the British Columbia Francophone Youth Council, at the press conference on the lawn of Oak Bay municipal hall Monday. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

