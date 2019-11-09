Canadian Francophone Games to host open mic night this month

Former Canadian Francophone Games competitor Ella Poirier and Dominique Charlebois both plan to volunteer at the 2020 games, hosted in B.C. for the first time. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

One of the largest French-speaking youth gatherings in Canada will be making its B.C. debut in the summer but community members don’t have to wait until then to start experiencing the fun.

The Canadian Francophone Games will be holding an Open Mic event on Nov. 15 where all will be welcome to encourage and enjoy performances from people age 14 to 25. The performances will range from music and theatre to dance and literature. Those performing must be able to speak French – whether it is basic, introductory French or fluent.

The event is being organized by the 2020 Canadian Francophone Games and the Francophone Society of Victoria.

The Canadian Francophone Games bring together nearly 1,000 participants every three years and feature competitions in the arts, leadership, sports and many other activities that showcase the cultural pride of the Canadian Francophonie.

The games will be held in Victoria – the first time B.C. has hosted – from July 14 to 18 and will feature 70 events and 425 medals.

Community events, such as the Open Mic night, will be taking place in the city leading up to the games in July. The events aim to bring awareness of the games and encourage community social connections in a French environment.

The Open Mic Night will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 1218 Langley St.

Performers aged 14 to 25 must register online or call the office at 250-388-7350.

Volunteers can register online here.

Those looking to learn more about the games can visit the website at http://jeuxfc.ca/english/. To become a sponsor, contact Casey Edmunds at 250-388-7350.

