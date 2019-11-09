Former Canadian Francophone Games competitor Ella Poirier and Dominique Charlebois both plan to volunteer at the 2020 games, hosted in B.C. for the first time. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Canadian Francophone Games to host open mic night this month

Open mic event open to participants aged 14 to 25

One of the largest French-speaking youth gatherings in Canada will be making its B.C. debut in the summer but community members don’t have to wait until then to start experiencing the fun.

The Canadian Francophone Games will be holding an Open Mic event on Nov. 15 where all will be welcome to encourage and enjoy performances from people age 14 to 25. The performances will range from music and theatre to dance and literature. Those performing must be able to speak French – whether it is basic, introductory French or fluent.

READ ALSO: Francophone Games coming to Victoria in 2020 need 600 French-speaking volunteers

The event is being organized by the 2020 Canadian Francophone Games and the Francophone Society of Victoria.

The Canadian Francophone Games bring together nearly 1,000 participants every three years and feature competitions in the arts, leadership, sports and many other activities that showcase the cultural pride of the Canadian Francophonie.

The games will be held in Victoria – the first time B.C. has hosted – from July 14 to 18 and will feature 70 events and 425 medals.

Community events, such as the Open Mic night, will be taking place in the city leading up to the games in July. The events aim to bring awareness of the games and encourage community social connections in a French environment.

READ ALSO: Saanich says ‘non’ to funding request for 2020 Victoria Francophone Games

The Open Mic Night will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 1218 Langley St.

Performers aged 14 to 25 must register online or call the office at 250-388-7350.

Volunteers can register online here.

Those looking to learn more about the games can visit the website at http://jeuxfc.ca/english/. To become a sponsor, contact Casey Edmunds at 250-388-7350.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich police warn of ‘aggressive’ new phone scam

Just Posted

Canadian patients 90% more likely to face avoidable post-surgery complications: report

New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show dismal stats for patient safety

St. Luke’s Service of Remembrance honours more than 130 veterans

Women’s Auxillary Air Force veteran added to the list of honourees

Canadian Francophone Games to host open mic night this month

Open mic event open to participants aged 14 to 25

Sidney Concert Band honours veterans with Sunday performance

Concert includes a traditional wreath-laying and classic tunes from the Big Band era of 1940s

Black Press loses beloved reporter

Victoria’s Keri Coles dies of cancer

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time,

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Okanagan students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students in Kelowna turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Most Read