Canadian Goose on road to recovery after shot with arrow in Okanagan

The arrow went into the goose without hitting any organs
goose-arrow
A goose shot with an arrow in Lake Country is on the road to recovery after being found.(Volunteers of Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society/Facebook)

A Canadian Goose left for dead is expected to make a full recovery after being found injured and unable to fly in Lake Country.

According to Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, the goose was found on the weekend of Dec. 14 and 15, by a lake shore with an arrow sticking through it. 

goose-arrow-2

From Sept. 20 to Nov. 28 and Dec. 20 to Jan. 5, game birds like Canadian Geese are allowed to be hunted by law with bows and arrows, crossbows, and shotguns with a permit. Pellet guns are allowed without a permit.

The goose is lucky to survive as the arrow went through its body without hitting any organs or causing infection. 

It was found by people in the area and with the help of Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society volunteers, was transported. The goose was anaesthetized and the arrow was removed without complications.

"Thank you for this group effort… you made it possible for this lucky and beautiful bird to recover in our care now!" Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society said on Facebook.

The goose is now under care and on antibotics and anti-inflammatories and will eventually be released when healthy enough.

Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

