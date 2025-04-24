Liberal leader Carney holds 'Canada Strong' rally in Surrey

Metro Vancouver is expected to be a battleground in the April 28 federal election

Liberal Leader Mark Carney held a “Canada Strong” rally in the Cloverdale Agriplex on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Surrey.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney held a "Canada Strong" rally in the Cloverdale Agriplex on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Surrey.

Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney held a rally in Surrey, B.C. on April 23, just days before the 2025 federal election.

Carney was in the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City to bolster local Liberal candidate Kyle Latchford's campaign and to reach out to party supporters.

After opening remarks from Latchford, Carney's wife Diana introduced the Liberal leader.

When Carney took to the podium he immediately talked tariffs.

He told about 1,500 people gathered inside the Cloverdale Agriplex “Trump's trade war has literally ruptured the global economy.” He said Trump "betrayed Canada" the U.S.'s "closest friend.” He called the situation a “tragedy” and a "new reality” Canadians will have to face going forward.

"We will get through this crisis, if we come together," Carney told the crowd. "If we unite around a bold plan rooted in our shared values."

He said citizens needed to fight for, protect, and build Canada.

"We need to fight Trump's tariffs with counter tariffs of our own that will cause maximum damage in the United States," Carney said. "They asked for it, they're getting it."

Carney added Canada needs to protect workers and businesses "using every single dollar of those tariffs." He said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre "pocketed all the money. We're going to send it to our workers."

At that point a heckler started yelling out and the crowd began chanting "Carney, Carney, Carney."

Over the course of the night three hecklers were removed from the Agriplex at different times by security after yelling comments about genocide. Their yelling was quickly drowned by chants each time.

Carney later said he'd work to build more homes in Canada, aiming to build half a million homes a year "using B.C. technology, B.C. skilled trades, and B.C. lumber."

Carney also said the consumer carbon tax looked good on paper, but it was too "divisive," so the Liberals eliminated it.

"It doesn't mean we're stopping the fight against climate change," he explained. "We're going to get the big polluters to pay you to save energy through home retrofits ... not your tax dollars, them."

Carney spoke in both French and English during the speech. He talked about finding solutions, instead of using slogans.

After the speech he walked through the crowd greeting supporters as they took selfies and shook hands.

Before the rally, several non-clinical international health-care workers gathered outside and called on Carney to restore the number of provincial nominee program spots in B.C.

Carney started off the day in Victoria with a press conference, followed by a meet-and-greet, before jumping over to the Lower Mainland for a quick visit with supporters in White Rock and New Westminster before the Cloverdale rally.

The electoral district of Cloverdale-Langley City is expected to be a close contest between the Liberals and the Conservatives. Its population is about 60 per cent Cloverdale, about 25 per cent Langley, and about 12 per cent Newton. The riding is about 60 square kilometres in size with a population of more than 130,000. As of December, 2024, there were 88,348 people on the electors list.

With seven seats up for grabs in Surrey – in the ridings of Surrey Centre, Surrey Newton, Fleetwood-Port Kells, Cloverdale-Langley City, Langley Township-Fraser Heights, South Surrey-White Rock or Delta – all three major federal party leaders have been spotted in the Metro Vancouver city during the campaign.

The Conservative Party held a rally with Poilievre on March 27 in Port Kells. The NDP has not yet held a rally with party leader Jagmeet Singh in Surrey during the campaign. Singh attended Surrey's Vaisakhi parade on Saturday, April 19, and has held several rallies in Burnaby throughout the campaign.

Neither Poilievre nor Carney took questions from reporters at their Surrey rallies.