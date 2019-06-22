Canadian soldier’s remains to return to Canada after death in parachute exercise

The military is investigating Labrie’s death

The body of a Canadian soldier who died in a parachute exercise in Bulgaria is returning to Canada tonight.

READ MORE: Canadian soldier killed in Bulgaria during training exercise

Bombardier Patrick Labrie died after something went wrong in a training jump from a low altitude Monday night.

He was from Buckingham, Que., near Ottawa.

The Department of National Defence says Labrie’s remains will land at the Ottawa airport at about 8 p.m. and will be met by his commanding officer.

The military is investigating Labrie’s death.

At least three other soldiers were injured in the U.S.-led exercise, including two Americans, but the Defence Department says those came in separate incidents.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets
Next story
SNC Lavelin report recommends safety changes at Admirals Road, Esson Road intersection

Just Posted

How the Vancouver Island Flag flew under the radar for over a century

A B.C. history buff created the flag in the ’80s, 100 years after it was ordered

UVic Submarine Racing Club competes in Washington DC this month

Eight members will be at a military base in Maryland for the competition from June 23 to 28

Seminar addresses human rights issues in stratas

Vancouver Island Strata Owners Association hosts seminar Sunday at Comfort Inn

Esquimalt High rugby stars to compete at Paris World Games

Two among just three Vancouver Island athletes selected to Celtic Barbarians squad

Residents of 24 suites may be out ‘for several weeks’ after Saanich apartment fire

One woman died as a result of the Friday morning fire on Richmond Road

WATCH: Thousands gather for National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University

Day to embrace and celebrate culture and lives of Indigenous peoples

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Most Read