A Canadian helicopter passes behind the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Wahoo during an international mass-rescue drill in the Strait of Juan de Fuca in 2016. (File photo)

Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard to practice oil spill response in Victoria waters

A three-hour drill will happen on May 23

The Canadian Coast Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard are partnering in an oil spill response drill from May 22-23.

Together, the two government organizations will practice the roles of their joint response plan, the Canada-United States Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan, Pacific Annex (CANUSPAC Annex) and test moving response equipment and personnel across the Canadian/US border.

ALSO READ: Coast Guard tests new anti-oil slick equipment in Patricia Bay

Pollution crews from both countries will use specialized equipment throughout the drill while cooperating with oil spill response organizations and federal and state agencies.

The drill will also include the use of aerial equipment.

ALSO READ:DFO announces $1M-plus investment in environmental response equipment for B.C.

On May 22 the drill activities happened in American waters near Port Angeles, while on May 23 they will run in the Canadian side of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Victoria Police host Faith-Based Safety Forum in light of recent religious attacks

Just Posted

Victoria Police host Faith-Based Safety Forum in light of recent religious attacks

More than 35 faith-based leaders voice concerns, air questions

Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard to practice oil spill response in Victoria waters

A three-hour drill will happen on May 23

Still barriers to abortion access on Vancouver Island

Experts say transportation, support, doctors can be barriers to accessing abortion

Central Saanich Thrifty’s gets glowing reviews for its Sensory Friendly shopping

Lights dimmed, music killed for an hour once a week

Oak Bay dog walk benefits guide dogs

Two more walks set for Sunday in Victoria and Colwood

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Most Read