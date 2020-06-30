Canadian woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Liu crossed the border and went to a business in Pembina, N.D. to pick up a package under a false name

Sijie Liu, 37, from Winnipeg, pleaded guilty for attempting to pickup a toxin in the United States that she had ordered on the dark web. She was sentenced to six years in a U.S. District Court in North Dakota on June 22 for attempting to acquire a chemical weapon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cass County Sheriff’s Office

A Winnipeg woman has been sentenced to six years in the United States for trying to purchase a toxin off the dark web.

Sijie Liu, who is 37, was sentenced in a U.S. District Court in North Dakota on June 22 after pleading guilty to attempting to acquire a chemical weapon.

Court documents say Liu went on the dark web, which is part of the internet only accessible through tailored software, to try and buy the toxin.

But she was, in fact, communicating with an undercover agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In March 2019, Liu crossed the border and went to a business in Pembina, N.D. to pick up a package under a false name and was arrested outside.

She is to remain incarcerated in the U.S. until she can be transferred to Canada to serve the rest of her sentence.

The Canadian Press

