Canadians and Americans bond at Nanaimo Infusion on Vancouver Island

An estimated 500 people gather at Maffeo Sutton Park after a TikTok video from digital creator Tod Maffin

American and Canadians gathered on Vancouver Island this weekend, showing the bonds are still strong north and south of the 49th parallel, despite actions of the United States government.

The Nanaimo Infusion event on Saturday, April 26 at Maffeo Sutton Park in Nanaimo, the brainchild of Tod Maffin, saw the Nanaimo area digital creator, inviting people from the U.S. to spend some time in the Harbour City via a TikTok video. With the U.S. announcing tariffs on Canadian goods, Maffin began making videos about "Buying Canadian" and was surprised to see Americans stating support for Canada.

"When I did the first video, I was bored and waiting for an Xbox game to install, and I thought maybe six people would come up from Seattle, and my wife and I would take them out for lunch or something,” Maffin told the News Bulletin. "I haven't counted, but there's easily 500 people here – it's overwhelming."

For many Americans at the gathering, it was their first time in Nanaimo and they were impressed with what they saw.

Jennifer Brickner, from Missouri, and four friends were spurred to come after seeing Maffin's video. She said she and her group are having a great time, checking out White Sails Brewing and the Nanaimo Bar on Front Street.

"We just hope that everybody understands that what our government is doing is not what the majority of people want or represent there. We love Canada, and we will always think of Canada as our friends," Brickner said.

Danny Albro, from Washington state, plans to check out the area's waterfalls and go to Trollers Fish and Chips during his visit. He had good thoughts for Canadians.

"I love people being brought together for happy occasions," Albro told the News Bulletin. "I think it's cool how one little spark can ignite something so big like this and it's really nice to see."

Karen Doyle, also from Washington state, and her family visited Morrell Nature Sanctuary and also grabbed some Nanaimo bars, and echoed Albro and Brickner's sentiments.

"We don't like what's happening either," said Doyle. "We're trying our best."

The City of Nanaimo assisted Maffin, who said he's too exhausted to try this again. The thought of another event did seem to pique the interest of Mayor Leonard Krog.

"Interestingly, a number of folks have said, independently to me, we should do this every year,” said Krog. "And there's a part of me that says, 'You know, that may well be a really wonderful thing to do. It's a great project for Tourism Nanaimo, with the support of the city. I'm quite intrigued by the concept."