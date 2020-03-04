Two Canadian nationals who arrived in Australia on Feb. 29, 2020, have been charged with allegedly importing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine into Australia, after hidden inside their luggage. (Australia Border Force)

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

Two Canadian nationals are in hot water down under, after allegedly hiding 16 kilograms of methamphetamine in their luggage while travelling from Vancouver to Australia.

According to the Australian Border Force, a man and woman in their 20s flew from Vancouver International Airport to Melbourne Airport on Saturday when they were pulled aside for additional screening.

“As a result of officer’s intuition, these passengers were targeted for a baggage search,” Australian Federal Police Force Comm. Craig Palmer said in a statement.

According to Palmer, the man’s bags seemed “unusually heavy” even after being emptied. The woman’s luggage had similar discrepancies.

An X-ray examination “revealed anomalies to the lining of four luggage items,” according to the border agency. A package of “white crystalline material,” which tested positively to be meth, was allegedly located inside four pieces of luggage.

The man, 27, and woman, 26, were taken into police custody and have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession charges. The maximum penalty is life in prison.

The border agency didn’t identify the Canadians. The pair are due to appear in court on May 22.

ALSO READ: Meth package shot into Abbotsford prison with bow and arrow

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 3
Next story
Coronavirus causes cancellation of Saanich school trips

Just Posted

City of Victoria paying for over 4,000 unused youth transit passes per month

Ridership is steadily increasing, but more uptake required

Empress workers prepare for strike over wages, workload

Nearly 500 Victoria workers in culinary, housekeeping and more serve strike notice

Oak Bay council responds to one-week transit challenge

If you’re voting on bus lanes, you better get on the bus, councillor says

Victoria driver acquitted of speeding ticket on Malahat after judge finds necessary to accelerate

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

RICKTER: We thinks thou protest too much

Once upon a time there was an idyllic little town that lived… Continue reading

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

POLL: Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19?

Concern is reaching a fever pitch as the number of cases of… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Return to work brings some optimism about WFP-employee relations

Long-time Chemainus sawmill employee leaving happier politics appear to be changing for the better

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Most Read