Cancer experts flock to Victoria for immunotherapy conference

Experts to converge on the ‘future of cancer care’

A panel of experts are speaking in Victoria this month to discuss an area of research deemed the “future of cancer care” – immunotherapy.

According to the BC Cancer Foundation website, immunotherapy is a biological treatment that aids the immune system in fighting cancer and is one of the “most active and promising” areas of oncology today.

READ ALSO: New cancer treatment centre a game changer for patients

The BioCanRX Immunotherapy Panel is part of the fourth annual Summit for Cancer Immunotherapy, an event that draws more than 300 experts to explore developments and breakthroughs in immunotherapy research – much of which happens right here in Victoria at the BC Cancer’s Deely Research Centre (DRC).

The DRC is one of the first research sites in the world to spearhead an immunotherapy research program, with a mission to develop immune-based strategies to prevent, detect and treat cancer.

The public forum will feature DRC director Dr. Brad Nelson, Dr. Kevin Hay, Dr. John Bell, Dr. Natasha Kekre and Patty Pitts, a local philanthropist who has supported cancer research after losing two close friends to ovarian cancer. The talk will be moderated by Catherine Holt, CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce.

READ ALSO: B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

The Future of Cancer Care public forum is on Oct. 22 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom at the Fairmont Empress.

For more information visit bccancerfoundation.com.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
