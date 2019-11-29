AIDS Vancouver Island will lead participant to the Legislature on Dec. 1 to light a red ribbon memorial candle display (Facebook/AIDS Vancouver Island)

Candlelit red ribbon to shine on World AIDS Day

The memorial take places on Dec. 1 on the Legislature steps

To mark World AIDS Day and Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week, a red ribbon made of candles will light up the B.C. Legislature steps.

READ ALSO: AVI’s new identity reflects AIDS as a chronic, manageable condition

Taking place on Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m., AIDS Vancouver Island will be joined by Resistance Rising Choir to support those who are affected by HIV or AIDS in their life. Attendees are asked to wear a red ribbon to show solidarity for the cause.

READ ALSO: Island women cycling 275 km to fight AIDS in Africa

Research shows that in Canada 25 per cent of people living with HIV are unaware that they have the virus because they’ve never been tested.

For more information on the memorial visit avi.org.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
