Canfor selling northeastern B.C. pulp mill for $7M

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. says it’s entered an agreement to sell its Taylor pulp mill.
The mill in northeastern B.C., which produces bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp, is being sold for $7 million to an undisclosed buyer.
Canfor Pulp president and CEO Kevin Edgson says the new owner is committed to repurposing the site and developing a long-term plan that will benefit the community.
The sale is expected to close during the first quarter.
Just over a year ago, Canfor Pulp closed the pulp line at its Prince George mill, blaming a lack of fibre.
The company reported a loss for the third quarter of 2023, due in part to soft global pulp market conditions.
READ ALSO: Canfor extending temporary sawmill curtailments in B.C.
READ ALSO: Williams Lake power plant, city’s biggest tax payer gives notice