(Pixabay)

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Travellers caught sneaking small amounts of marijuana into Canada could soon be required to pay fines.

Although stiff criminal penalties will remain on the books, the federal border agency is developing administrative sanctions to give it more flexibility to deal with people who arrive at the border with cannabis in the era of legal recreational use.

Since Oct. 17, adults in Canada have been allowed to possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis, but bringing the drug into the country remains illegal.

The border agency says the planned new penalties will provide an additional tool for officers when they encounter travellers carrying cannabis.

READ MORE: One-third of pregnant women think cannabis won’t harm their baby, says UBC

Details of the new fines are still being worked out but internal border-agency briefing notes say the penalties are slated to be in place some time next year.

The border agency has posted signs at many border crossings to remind people of the prohibition against bringing even small amounts of pot into Canada.

VIDEO: Thousands drawn to industry day at Vancouver cannabis expo

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’
Next story
Skygazers spot mysterious flaming object during Sunday’s lunar eclipse

Just Posted

Legend of Victoria dog ‘Cody’ lives on with successful pet drive

Charmaine’s furniture store collecting donations for Victoria Pet Food Bank

Added webcams give drivers more views of Malahat and highway to Sooke

Five new DriveBC webcams installed in high traffic locations on Vancouver Island

Skygazers spot mysterious flaming object during Sunday’s lunar eclipse

University of Victoria astronomer explains the “glowing object”

Ousted legislature officials say report released to further blacken their reputations

James and Lenz say release was ‘Contrary to all principles of fairness and decent treatment’

Four Grizzlies crack NHL’s central scouting list for 2019

Newhook, Campbell, Bucheler and Berger earn NHL notice

Royals test unbeaten streak on Hockey for Hospitals night

Marty and the Victoria Royals host Hockey for Hospitals night on Feb. 2

POLL: Do you support a speculation tax on vacant homes in Greater Victoria?

Homeowners have begun to receive letters asking if they should be exempt… Continue reading

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Housing is expected to be a prominent campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to ‘make it right’ with a mass shooting

Most Read