Cannabis dispensary closures on Okanagan Indian Band short lived

Community Safety Unit (CSU) has been conducting enforcement activities at some of the many facilities along Westside Road
Jennifer Smith
Only three dispensaries were closed on Westside Wednesday, Oct. 30.Jennifer Smith/Morning Star

Enforcement has been taking place on cannabis dispensaries on Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) lands recently, but many remain open.

The Community Safety Unit (CSU) has been conducting enforcement activities at some of the many facilities along Westside Road near Vernon, confirmed Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. There are at least 10 along the stretch next to Okanagan Lake.

"Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers were requested by the CSU and were present to assist with keeping the peace," said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

While some shops were closed Tuesday, Oct. 29, many were back open the following day, minus the main product on the shelves.

Garrett Parslow, manager of The Green House cannabis store on Westside Road, told The Morning Star that the CSU came to the store alongside the RCMP on Tuesday and seized all of his product. 

"They emptied my store," he said, adding the value of the product seized was about $130,000. 

He said he wasn't told why the product was being seized.

Despite the seizure, Parslow said the store is not shutting down. It was open on Wednesday, Oct. 30. 

Authorities have been tight-lipped on the details of the enforcement, but CSU is responsible for compliance and enforcement under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, with a focus on the illegal sale and production of cannabis.

Meanwhile OKIB chief and council met with the CSU in July at a meeting open to the public.

"Chief and council have asked the Provincial Community Safety Unit to assist in the enforcement of OKIB’s Cannabis Control Law," the meeting announcement reads.

"OKIB’s Cannabis Control Law was developed in consultation with community and reflects a balance that allows businesses to thrive while providing community members with peace of mind."

 

