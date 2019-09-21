Sooke RCMP detachment. (Google Maps)

Cans and bottles destined for Cops for Cancer fundraiser stolen from Sooke RCMP Detachment

Cans and bottles collected to raise funds for Canadian Cancer Society

Cans and bottles that had been collected to raise funds for the Cops for Cancer ride were stolen from the Sooke RCMP detachment on Thursday.

Sooke RCMP said the detachment has collected cans and bottles for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock ride in the past, and continued to do so this year. Funds generated go towards the Canadian Cancer Society.

Police said on Sept. 19, volunteers went to the Sooke RCMP detachment to begin sorting cans when they realized eight large, clear plastic bags of cans were missing from the fenced compound.

“We’ve reviewed the video footage from the area in an effort to try and identify a suspect,” said Operations NCO Sgt. Clayton Wiebe of the Sooke RCMP. “The money from these bottles and cans were going to a cause that we all here have strong feelings for. Yeah, I’d say we’re pretty upset by this theft.”

Sooke RCMP is requesting anyone with information about the incident to contact the detachment at 250-642-5241.

