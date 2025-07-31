 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Cantilever Bar wildfire near Lytton grows to 650 hectares

Smoke from the blaze is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility
Jen Zielinski
Jen Zielinski
screenshot-2025-07-31-at-102351-am
Cantilever Bar wildfire, July 30. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Cantilever Bar wildfire, south of Lytton, is now estimated at 650 hectares.

The blaze, which sparked on Monday, July 28, is suspected to be human-caused. 

Evacuation alerts issued by Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) and Lytton First Nation for several properties and reserves on the west side of the Fraser were issued July 28. On July 29, Siska First Nation and Skuppah First Nation issued evacuation alerts for reserves in the area of the fire. 

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the blaze is displaying Rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour, meaning a low to moderately vigorous surface fire with a slow to moderate rate of spread, open flame and occasional candling. 

The fire behaviour did increase on Wednesday due to high temperatures and solar radiation, which dried out fuels. Fire growth has been predominantly upslope to the west and north, stated BCWS. 

For July 31, there are 31 firefighters responding with the support of six single resources along with four helicopters. Structure protection personnel are also responding to this incident.

Temperatures for Thursday are forecast to reach 38 C with a 30 percent chance of showers later in the day. Wind will pick up in the afternoon, gusting from 30 km/h to 50 km/h.

Smoke from the blaze is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

The Fraser Canyon and South Thompson regions will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.  The smoke will also impact Cache Creek and Ashcroft. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jen Zielinski

About the Author: Jen Zielinski

I am a broadcast journalism graduate from BCIT and hold a bachelor of arts degree in political science and sociology from Thompson Rivers University. I enjoy volunteering with local organizations, such as the Okanagan Humane Society.
Read more

More News

B.C. premier says there is no going back on foreign buyers' tax
B.C. premier says there is no going back on foreign buyers' tax
Conservative health critic says B.C. falls short on rare disease drug coverage and transparency
Conservative health critic says B.C. falls short on rare disease drug coverage and transparency
Man found not guilty of manslaughter in 2022 death near Ditidaht
Man found not guilty of manslaughter in 2022 death near Ditidaht