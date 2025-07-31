Cantilever Bar wildfire near Lytton grows to 650 hectares

Smoke from the blaze is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility

The Cantilever Bar wildfire, south of Lytton, is now estimated at 650 hectares.

The blaze, which sparked on Monday, July 28, is suspected to be human-caused.

Evacuation alerts issued by Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) and Lytton First Nation for several properties and reserves on the west side of the Fraser were issued July 28. On July 29, Siska First Nation and Skuppah First Nation issued evacuation alerts for reserves in the area of the fire.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the blaze is displaying Rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour, meaning a low to moderately vigorous surface fire with a slow to moderate rate of spread, open flame and occasional candling.

The fire behaviour did increase on Wednesday due to high temperatures and solar radiation, which dried out fuels. Fire growth has been predominantly upslope to the west and north, stated BCWS.

For July 31, there are 31 firefighters responding with the support of six single resources along with four helicopters. Structure protection personnel are also responding to this incident.

Temperatures for Thursday are forecast to reach 38 C with a 30 percent chance of showers later in the day. Wind will pick up in the afternoon, gusting from 30 km/h to 50 km/h.

The Fraser Canyon and South Thompson regions will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours. The smoke will also impact Cache Creek and Ashcroft.