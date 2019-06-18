Calgary Flames center Derek Ryan (10) tries to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during first period NHL action at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Wednesday, Oct, 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canucks host pre-season game, training camp in Victoria

Practices to be open to the public; Game against Calgary Flames set for Sept. 16

The Vancouver Canucks take to the ice in Victoria this September.

The team will host a three-day training camp as well as a pre-season game against the Calgary Flames at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, the arena’s operator, GSL Group, announced Tuesday.

“We are pleased to host the Vancouver Canucks at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for their training camp and an exhibition game this September,” RG Sports and Entertainment President Dave Dakers said in a news release. “These high profile events are great for not only local hockey fans, but local businesses as well.”

All practices at the training camp, which opens Sept. 13 and runs until Sept. 15, will be open to the public for a $5 admission fee, with net proceeds going to charity. The pre-season game against the Flames is set for Sept. 16.

Tickets for the game go on sale Aug. 7.

