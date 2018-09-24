MLAs Adam Olsen (left) Ronna-Rae Leonard and Spencer Chandra Herbert want the cap for automatic rent increases lowered. (B.C. government)

Cap rent increases at inflation rate, B.C. task force recommends

MLAs say drop annual increase that would allow 4.5% rise next year

NDP and Green Party MLAs are calling on the B.C. government to act quickly to cap next year’s rent increase at the rate of inflation.

An annual maximum rent increase of two per cent plus inflation, in place for many years in B.C., would produce a 4.5 per cent increase next year unless the formula is changed.

The formula should allow annual increases to cover inflation only, with landlords allowed to apply for a larger increase if they have done substantial improvements.

Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, who chaired the task force as it toured the province and consulted other provinces, said rising rents and lack of maintenance are problems that go beyond Vancouver.

“We saw too many cases where rents were being increased to the maximum every year, and the buildings were falling apart,” Chandra Herbert said.

The task force called on Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson to act as soon as this week to change the formula, keeping rent increases down to the federal inflation rate of 2.5 per cent for 2019.

RELATED: B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Ontario and Manitoba allow property owners to apply for additional rent increases to cover maintenance and renovations, and it has not deterred investors from building additional rental stock, Chandra Herbert said.

We believe this strikes the balance between the need for affordability for renters and the need to maintain property,” he said. “People were clear to us. They understand costs do go up, but they also need to be able to afford them.”

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard said the message at meetings across the province is that renters and property owners both need a fair system.

“In my home community, I’ve had a renter who was forced out of town into a secondary suite that didn’t have a door that locks, didn’t have hydro, and still faced rent increases,” Leonard said. “I’ve also had rental housing providers who have had their rental units damaged to the tune of $7,000.”

The task force expects to release its full report and recommendations later this fall.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bee-friendly farming earns Newman Farm a national award
Next story
Fire chiefs question medical response times after ‘sweeping changes’ to system

Just Posted

Municipalities can help tent cities with provincial aid, says UBCM president

Provincial housing efforts can be facilitated on local level

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Bee-friendly farming earns Newman Farm a national award

Pollinator Advocate of Canada award given to Central Saanich farm

Bookstores fundraising four Victoria elementary school libraries

10th annual Adopt a School program runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 7, with four locations in Victoria

Victoria’s Jill Van Gyn of FATSO peanut butter to appear on Dragon’s Den

The company will be featured on the Sept. 27 episode of the popular show highlighting Canadian businesses

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

Twice-convicted killer set to inherit multimillion-dollar company found guilty of father’s murder

A Toronto judge ruled that Dellen Millard is guilty of first-degree murder in death of his father,

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Trudeau urges leaders to follow Nelson Mandela’s example at UN tribute

Peace summit in New York marks 100th birthday of former South African president

Senate seats filled in B.C., Saskatchewan

Canada’s newest senators are the first woman to lead the RCMP and a Cree Metis businessman

Newfoundland’s popular ‘merb’ys’ calendar is back

The calendar of burly, bearded mermen posing against scenic backdrops for charity returns

Cap rent increases at inflation rate, B.C. task force recommends

MLAs say drop annual increase that would allow 4.5% rise next year

Most Read