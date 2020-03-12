Tiffany Harvey got decked out as Venom, the Marvel Comics character, for Capital City Comic Con last year at the Victoria Convention Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Capital City Comic Con postponed due to COVID-19

Screen Actors Guild advises members to not fly in forseeable future

This year’s Capital City Comic Con has been postponed due to COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Capital City Comic Con Enthusiasts Society announced the postponement in a statement, saying it is “in an abundance of caution.”

“It is not a decision we take lightly,” the statement says.

According to the statement, the Screen Actors Guild issued a notice to its members saying it was in their best interest to not fly anywhere in the foreseeable future. Some guests who were scheduled to appear at Capital City Comic Con have chosen to postpone their travel to the region for the time being.

Capital City Comic Con was scheduled to take place from March 20 to 22 at the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden. It has grown to become a popular event in the region, attracting local pop culture fans with popular guests and events over the course of three days.

Some of this year’s guests were Tricia Helfer, known for her role in “Battlestar Galactica”; Gates McFadden from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Sean Gunn, known for his role in the Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” films.

“We know that this decision will disappoint our local restaurant, hotel and attraction operators,” said the statement from the Society. “We ask for your continued support and patience as we provide updates regarding future dates and ticket refunds in the coming weeks.”

Up-to-date information will be posted on capitalcitycomiccon.ca as it becomes available.

